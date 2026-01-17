South Carolina Adds Pair of Offensive Playmakers in the Final Hours of the Transfer Portal

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, Bowling Green quarterback Lucian Anderson III and Texas running back Christian Clark helps address a couple of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

An Athens, Georgia, product Lucian Anderson III came to Bowling Green in the 2023 class. Anderson III appeared in 16 games for the Falcons across three seasons. During his time he completed 31 of his 53 passes (58 percent) for 277 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. As a true dual threat quarterback, Anderson III picked up 256 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. He will come in as a depth piece competing mainly with Cutter Woods and Landon Duckworth. However his true dual threat abilities mirror LaNorris Sellers. If he can develop in the Briles' system, he could provide another threat in the future for the Gamecocks.

Christian Clark came to Texas as a part of their 2024 class. The former three-star back out of Phoenix , Arizona, suffered a season ending injury before the season began in 2024 forcing him to collect a redshirt. As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Clark picked up 236 yards on 56 carries with two touchdowns. He also added four receptions for 57 yards. Clark adds to a South Carolina room looking for a back to separate themselves for next season.

Updated South Carolina Transfer Portal Tracker:

Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak

Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman

Three-Star RB Christian Clark

Three-Star QB Lucian Anderson III

Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring

Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku

Three-Star DL Kelby Collins

Three-Star DL Drew Collins

Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott

Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas

Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle

Three-Star OT Seth Smith

Three-Star RB Sam Dixon

Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett

Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson

Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis

Three-Star IOL Carter Miller

K Upton Bellanfant

LS Emmett Rhoades

