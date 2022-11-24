Nate Adkins Becoming Pivotal Offensive Piece

When the South Carolina Gamecocks secured their massive transfer portal haul this past offseason, most players fell on the offensive side of the ball. They found quarterback Spencer Rattler, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., tight end Austin Stogner, and more.

One name that went overlooked in this star-studded portal class was East Tennessee State transfer tight end Nate Adkins, who came in with the reputation as a blue-collar blocking tight end that's not afraid to get into it with the opponent.

Adkins has seen his responsibilities in offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's offense increase throughout the season, which culminated with him playing a massive part in the Gamecocks' pass protection scheme against the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday, lining up multiple times as an H-back in the backfield.

When asked at the weekly player press conferences on Wednesday afternoon what it felt like being given that particular assignment, Adkins briefly explained that the task at hand was one he was familiar with.

"It's a very similar offense to what I was in at ETSU, [especially] the transition with all the protections. So when they asked me to do that out of the backfield with MarShawn and CBS down, I was ready to do it, and they coached it well throughout the week, and I picked up on it pretty quick."

Nate didn't just make his presence felt in the offensive backfield, as he also went out on short passing routes at times in the process and accumulated a bunch of yards after the catch.

When asked if it was part of the game plan to get the ball in his hands via the passing game, Adkins brushed it in a sense, lamenting that he just took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves.

"I had a couple of plays that were designed for me being the first read, but it was never really designed to just go to me every single time. It just so happened they left me open, and I just made a play.

Adkins has gained recognition from his teammates and Gamecock nation for his willingness to do the grunt work that many other modern-day skill players wouldn't enjoy doing.

If South Carolina is going to pull off the upset again, this time against their arch-rivals in the Clemson Tigers, they'll need the same gritty attitude from players like Nate Adkins, who've more than proven their worth to the team.

