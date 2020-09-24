What's Next For Jay Urich?

Earlier this week South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp announced that quarterback Jay Urich will not suit up for the Gamecocks this year, but has a bright future ahead of him.

“Jay Urich and I have met numerous times over the last three or four months. Jay’s had some chronic issues with his shoulder but Jay's got a strong calling in life to make a difference in people's lives,” he said. “And he's going to have surgery [Wednesday] on his shoulder he's going to take a medical, he's going to graduate in December and then wants to move on to be a graduate assistant for us and help Connor Shaw in a life skills program that we have here within our program.”

The redshirt junior appeared in just nine games during his time at South Carolina, but Muschamp said his impact has been immeasurable.

“He's gonna make a difference in people's lives and everything he does Jay’s got a gift,” Muschamp said. “He's got a gift of communicating with people, he's got a strong faith. He has started Original Design, which is his foundation which is going to benefit underprivileged kids here in Colombia, to make a difference in their lives to help them to scholarships and different things and ideas that he has that he and I've had numerous conversations about.”

Muschamp noted that he and Urich have talked extensively about his future plans and the Gamecock staff plan to support him in any way they can.

“He wants to go to grad school we're going to help him do that and help him continue to support Original Design,” he said.

Urich was also the brain behind the Matter Is the Minimum campaign, to spread awareness and help fight for social justice.

He took to his personal twitter account Tuesday night to inform Gamecock fans of his decision and thank them for their support.