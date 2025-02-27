NFL Combine Results - South Carolina DL TJ Sanders
Stay up to date with South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders' results at the NFL combine.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Thursday, defensive lineman and linebackers take the field to showcase their skill sets.
Defensive lineman TJ Sanders is already getting his day started at the combine. In 2024, Sanders posted 48 total tackles, including 29 solo stops, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 pass deflection. Over his three-year career, he accumulated an impressive stat line of 107 total tackles (63 solo, 44 assisted), 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks across 38 games.
Stay updated with Sanders' performance at the NFL combine on Thursday as the information listed below will be updated as the former Gamecock completes each event.
NFL Combine Results - TJ Sanders
Height: 6037
Weight: 297
Arm: 33 ⅛”
Hand: 10 ¼”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
40-yard:
3-Cone:
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
