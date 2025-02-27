NFL Combine Results - South Carolina DL Tonka Hemingway
Stay up to date with South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway's results at the NFL combine.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Thursday, defensive lineman and linebackers take the field to showcase their skill sets.
Defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway is one of the names participating on Thursday.
Hemingway, a 6-foot-3, 288-pound veteran, was a key piece of the Gamecocks’ defense in 2024. He played in all 13 games, making 11 starts, and earned Third-Team All-SEC honors after posting 25 tackles, 4 sacks, 29 pressures, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Hemingway is projected as a midround draft pick, according to nfl mock draft database. That means he has an opportunity to shoot up the draft ranks if he has an impressive day at the NFL Combine.
Tonka Hemingway NFL Combine Results:
Height: 6027
Weight: 284
Arm: 33”
Hand: 9”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard:
3-Cone:
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
