Shane Beamer Discusses Latest Offseason Developments

The word momentum has become synonymous with South Carolina's Football program for the past two years under the leadership of head coach Shane Beamer. During halftime of the men's basketball game against Auburn, the 2022 South Carolina Gamecocks got recognized for their recent accomplishments.

When talking to the media after the ceremony, Beamer discussed the role of certain coaches and players moving forward, starting with on-field assistant turned analyst Greg Adkins.

“Right now we haven’t talked about responsibilities and all that," Beamer stated. "I told him I wanted him to stay around, to me we’ve got two really two really good offensive line coaches in Lonnie [Teasley] and [Adkins]. Happy to have both of them here, they both are on the same page and work great together.”

On the players' side of things, Chad Terrell, Wyatt Campbell, and Hank Manos will all be moving on from football with the door open to be with the team in some capacity next season.

With edge rusher Jordan Strachan, who needs a medical waiver approved by the NCAA to come back for the 2023 season, the staff is "full speed ahead on him" and believes he'll be back this fall.

Regarding wide receiver Antwane Juice Wells and quarterback Spencer Rattler announcing their returns for next season, Beamer was blunt with the impact it will have on the team heading into next season.

“That was huge… had some great communication and conversations with Spencer, and Juice and their families, along with coach [Dowell] Loggains and coach [Justin] Stepp, they did a great job, everybody did," Beamer lamented. "Thankful that they chose to stay here at Carolina, and it adds to the energy that we already created with the end of the season."

At the end, Beamer gave his thoughts on his recently announced contract extension that keeps him in Columbia through 2027, and the head man heaped heavy praise on the school's administration.

“Honored, blessed [and] humbled that the university felt confident enough in me to give me a contract extension and then to also take care of our coaches and staff as well. We had coaches on this staff that had opportunities to go to other programs and chose to stay," Beamer said. "I realize how fortunate I am to be in this position, and certainly have a lot of work to do, but I’m proud of what we’ve done, and am grateful for the support from this university.”

