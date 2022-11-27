Antwane Wells' Sustained Dominant Peak Continues

Question marks and criticisms surrounding South Carolina's offense have run rampant during the 2022 season, and often for a good reason.

Play calling has been lackluster for much of the season, and many have expected more from quarterback Spencer Rattler. Though there has been some fair sure of disappointment for the Gamecocks, like any team, there have been several pleasant surprises. One of those surprises has been the late-season dominance of wide receiver Antwane Wells.

Wells, who had a monster year in 2021 with James Madison posting over 1200 receiving yards, decided to transfer to South Carolina before the 2022 season. The junior wide receiver has cemented himself as the alpha for the Gamecocks.

It is easy to see how much Wells impacts the Gamecocks' offense. In South Carolinas' arguably two worst offensive showings this year, the games against Mizzou and Florida, Wells caught seven passes for 52 yards and two for 16 yards, respectively.

Compare those games with South Carolina's past two wins against Tennessee and Clemson which Wells caught 11 passes for 177 yards and nine passes for 131 yards, as well as two scores, and you can see why he jumped to the top of the depth chart.

On a team with such a strong rushing attack like South Carolina, it's hard to imagine a dominant receiver emerging late, but here we are. Statistical consistency plagued him during the midseason mark, but when he is productive, so is the Gamecocks' offense.

A quick look into some of Wells's tape will depict an exceptionally well-rounded wide receiver who can kill you in more ways. His innate ability to find himself open 30-plus yards downfield is the reason he has had four 100-plus yard receiving games this season. He can also go over the top of a defender and haul in a catch few could make.

Well has had a fantastic 2022, and he will only continue to improve. His collegiate future is uncertain, and it would be no surprise if he chooses to enter the NFL Draft, considering how he is constantly boosting his draft stock.

With that said, if Wells elects to stay another year, the Gamecocks will be returning one of the most elite wide receivers in college football.

