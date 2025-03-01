Gamecock Digest

Nick Emmanwori Meets with 3 NFL Teams at 2025 Combine Following Historic Performance

Fisher Brewer

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori has been turning heads at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, ranking a perfect 10.00 and going viral for his incredible performance. Already projected as a top 20 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Emmanwori has confirmed meetings with at least three NFL teams so far: the Buffalo BillsSeattle Seahawks, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Emmanwori's standout 2024 season earned him First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors, as well as spots on the SEC All-Freshman Team and Freshman All-American teams in 2022. He’s known for his versatility, athleticism, and leadership on the field.

At the NFL Combine, Emmanwori impressed with his physical stats, standing at 6'3" and weighing 220 pounds. His impressive 4.38-second 40-yard dash43-inch vertical jump, and 11-foot 6-inch broad jump highlight his elite athleticism and make him a standout defensive prospect. With his blend of speed, strength, and coverage ability, Emmanwori is poised to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

