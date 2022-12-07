Michael Mayer Opts Out Of Gator Bowl

South Carolina learned late this past Sunday afternoon that they would take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While the Irish haven't quite had the season they're used to based on their recent history, their roster is still littered with talent.

One of those players is star tight end Michael Mayer, who, in the past three seasons, has racked up over 2,000 career receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns on 180 receptions.

Mayer has a sizeable lead in every major statistical category this year over the Irish's other pass-catching threats. Mayer isn't just a part of Notre Dame's passing attack; he is the Notre Dame passing attack.

Up to this point, there have been questions as to whether or not Mayer would either suit for Notre Dame one last time in the Gator or if he would skip the game and prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. Mayer answered this question on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, announcing his intentions to forgo the Gator Bowl.

It's a massive boost for South Carolina's defense, as they can now put much more focus and attention on shutting down Notre Dame's ground game, something that's carried the Fighting Irish's offense for the better part of this season.

