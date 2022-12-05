The Notre Dame Starter Pack

South Carolina found out on Sunday afternoon that they'll play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on December 30th. It'll be the fifth time in history that the two programs have met and the first time since South Carolina defeated the Irish in South Bend in the 1984 season, dubbed as Black Magic.

What do Gamecock fans need to know about their future bowl opponent?

A Season Below Standards

The Fighting Irish had a slow start to the season, losing their first two games against Ohio State and Marshall. Still, Notre Dame would right the ship from that point forward, winning eight of their next nine games, a stretch that included three top 16 wins, before losing lose to the Trojans of Southern Cal in their final regular season game.

The 2022 season will mark the first time since 2016 that Notre Dame won't have a double-digit win season since they'll be coming into the Gator bowl with eight wins.

A Stable Of Running Backs

When trying to figure out the strength of Notre Dame's offense, it becomes immediately evident that the Irish rely on their running back trio, which consists of Audric Estime, Logan Diggs, and Chris Tyree. The three backs have rushed for at least 423 yards and are responsible for 2,630 all-purpose yards.

Considering that the expected starter at quarterback Tyler Buchner has missed the last ten games, there's a good chance that Notre Dame will rely on their running back room again in Jacksonville.

A Ferocious Pass Rush

In terms of how the Irish play on the defensive side of the ball, they're a team who will make life miserable for an opposing quarterback, as they're the eighteenth-best team in the country in terms of sacks.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey should be regarded as the most dangerous pass rusher out of the Irish front, as he's racked up eleven sacks while adding in 14 tackles for loss.

Notre Dame might have had a down year when comparing this season to their recent history. However, the Fighting Irish is still laden with talented players on both sides of the ball and will, without a doubt, be looking to end their season on a high note when the challenge South Carolina in Jacksonville.

