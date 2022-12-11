Notre Dame's Running Game Must Power Them In Gator Bowl

Though the Gamecocks will be playing a Notre Dame team with a very dependable offense, the game plan will be different than typical weeks.

With quarterback Drew Pyne and tight end Michael Mayer opting out of the Gator Bowl, Notre Dame will come out with a different look on offense. The passing game is severely weakened with the opt-outs might lead to a more running-focused offense for the Fighting Irish, which is still a threat to South Carolina.

Though much of the media's focus on Notre Dame has been centered around Mayer, Notre Dame possesses one of the stronger running attacks in the nation. The Fighting Irish have a strong running back tandem consisting of Audric Estime and Logan Diggs.

The duo offers very different running styles that complement each other well and make it difficult to stop. Estime is a large power back who is comfortable running right down your throat in the middle of the field. Diggs is a much-shiftier, athletic back who can make a defender miss in space.

The opposite running style allows Notre Dame to continuously run the ball while not sacrificing variation in the offense.

Notre Dame also has one of the country's most elite offensive lines, making it even easier for their running backs to chunk yard after yard on the ground.

Though Notre Dame will be without Mayer, who did play a large role in the blocking game, Notre Dame still has an elite front.

Though Notre Dame will be missing a few key offensive pieces in the Gator Bowl, South Carolina will still have to face a solid run offense. The running duo of Diggs and Estime will present a difficult challenge for the Gamecocks' defensive front.

