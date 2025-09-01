Nyck Harbor Score in First Game of the Year- His Importance to the Gamecocks for 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially 1-0 to start the 2025 college football season after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies, 24-11. In what was for the most part a defensive battle, the offensive players who were able to make plays had a big impact on the game.
Junior receiver Nyck Harbor was one of those offensive guys who left his imprint on the game. Throughout the off season, there was a noteworthy buzz around Harbor, who had given up his collegiate track and field career to focus strictly on football. According to the Washington D.C. product, he felt more prepared than he could have ever imagined after deciding to stick to the gridiron.
LaNorris Sellers connected to Harbor early in yesterday’s game on a slant that ended up being a first down, which was an initial indicator that Harbor may be in for a big game. Despite the initial success, Harbor’s production was quiet as the entire offense began to sputter and stagnate. That was until the fourth quarter, when the two again connected for a 64-yard touchdown on a post route that was put right in the hands of Harbor, who had created immense separation between him and the cornerback. This touchdown was the final dagger in the game, as the Gamecocks were able to get a stop and run the clock down to zero. It's also worth noting that Harbor had a touchdown catch controversially overturned iin the second quarter as he attempted the snag while falling out of bounds.
If that play indicated anything, it was that it will be paramount for the Gamecocks to get the Ball in the hands of Harbor to be successful. The combination of Harbor’s elite track speed and NBA player height is one that instantly jumps when he is on the field. An ESPN commentator in yesterday’s game mentioned that Harbor lined up on the field looks like “LeBron James playing football.”
When the offense is struggling to get momentum as we saw yesterday, sometimes a big strike through the air is exactly what teams need to get back on track. Harbor showed with his bigtime touchdown that he is more than capable of being that big play weapon that the Gamecocks will depend on to generate momentum and points throughout the season. Harbor’s presence on the field will continue to open up the Gamecock offense, which will allow other receivers and even the run game to generate production.
The Gamecocks will be playing in their first home game of 2025 this Saturday against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 7 PM ET.
