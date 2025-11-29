South Carolina vs Clemson: Live Scores, Updates, and Analysis From the Palmetto Bowl
The final game of the season is here for the South Carolina Gamecocks as they will look to end the year on a high note against their heated rivals, the Clemson Tigers. The Palmetto Bowl is live from Columbia, South Carolina, inside Williams-Brice Stadium at noon eastern. Follow along for live scores, updates, and analysis for today's action.
Previewing the Palmetto Bowl
This year's game features two teams who are mostly disappointed with how things turned out this season. For one, both teams entered the season with College Football Playoff expectations as the Gamecocks were ranked 13th and Clemson inside the top five (4th). However the season played out a different way and now Clemson sits at 6-5 with one more game on the schedule following today's game, while the Gamecocks will end their season today as they come in with a 4-7 record.
Last season was a thrilling road victory for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks. Beamer is a perfect 2-0 on when his team is on the road in this matchup, but has yet to win a home game in the series (0-2). Will this be the year things turn around?
Odds:
As of forty minutes before kickoff, South Carolina remains the 2.5-point favorites at home against Clemson, according to FanDuel. The over/under for the matchup is set at 46.5 total points. Home field advantage is usually 3-points so this is essentially the oddsmakers' way of calling this a "pick-em" game.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Clemson:
- Gameday: Saturday, November 29th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Clemson Broadcast Team: Clemson Tigers Radio Network - The Roar – WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
Follow along for live scores, updates, and analysis of the Palmetto Bowl below.
First Quarter:
