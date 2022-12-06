Pair Of Gamecocks Honored By SEC

All-conference teams are some of the most fun stories of the year. Players are recognized for their hard work and dedication to their respective programs, and South Carolina had two players honored.

The SEC announced their all-conference teams on Monday morning. Punter Kai Kroeger unsurprisingly made the first team. He transforms games and routinely flips the field.

Kroeger became one of the most impactful players on the team, a rarity for a specialist. However, head coach Shane Beamer and company emphasize special teams and their role in how games finish.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells made the second team after a tremendous first season at the P5 level. Wells caught 63 passes for 898 yards, scoring six touchdowns in the process.

Wells became the No. 1 target on the offense, making tough plays along the sideline and stretching defenses downfield. Quarterback Spencer Rattler developed a rapport with Wells, which served them well against Tennessee and Clemson.

South Carolina altered the trajectory of its program by defeating consecutive top-10 opponents. Head coach Shane Beamer empowers his players, and the SEC confirmed his strategy.

