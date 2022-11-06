Antwane Wells Jr. Cements Himself As Top Target

Much has been made of South Carolina's 2022 offense. Running back MarShawn Lloyd is the only known commodity while everyone else is battling for touches and relevancy.

Each game, quarterback Spencer Rattler finds a new favorite target. They have talent all over the field, and sometimes they may have too much. Not everyone can get the football, but everyone wants it.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. silenced any talk about who should see the lion's share of targets. He put forth the best receiver performance of any Gamecock the season, flashing his big-play ability and reliable nature.

Wells went over 100 yards and had two touchdowns, dusting Vanderbilt defenders on his way to the end zone. He isn't the biggest man in the world at 6-1 and 210 lbs., but he can get open better than anyone on the roster.

He has an innate ability to read the field pre-snap and find wrinkles in zone coverage. Furthermore, Wells has excellent body control and manipulates defensive backs inside before breaking off in the opposite direction.

Rattler needs a downfield threat to count on. When he broke outside, the first question on his mind was, "where is No. 3?" He often found the answer, connecting on several plays out of structure.

South Carolina has actually operated well in unfavorable situations. Rattler can thread the ball between defenders, and teams often go soft zone in those scenarios. Wells is frequently targeted in extraneous circumstances, leading to long gains.

They must operate ahead of the sticks to maximize Well's ability, but things are going smoothly now. The Gamecocks have found their top target, even if it is with three games left in the regular season.

