Panthers Coach Sees Growth in Rookie WR Xavier Legette: 'His Perspective Is Different

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (83) after a game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Panthers head coach Dave Canales sees growth in his second-year receiver and starting quarterback. Former Gamecock star Xavier Legette turned heads with his personality and backed it up with the tape he put together during his final year at South Carolina. Working alongside quarterback Spencer Rattler, Legette started 13 of 16 games, hauling in 49 catches on 84 targets for 497 yards and four touchdowns—averaging 10.1 yards per catch. It was a solid year despite playing on a struggling team that went through a quarterback identity crisis for much of the season.

Legette's rookie campaign showed flashes, and while it might not have matched the full expectations some had, his role is only expected to grow. XL is believed to be in line to take over the WR1 role this season, and head coach Dave Canales sees something different in him and quarterback Bryce Young.

“Their eyes are different. Their perspective is different… Everyone’s changing.”

The future is bright for Xavier Legette—and as he enters year two, the role he’s stepping into could define the next chapter of his young NFL career.

