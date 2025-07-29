South Carolina's Shane Beamer Discusses Rahsul Faison, Geoff Collins & More
Shane Beamer held his annual press conference after his annual media golf tournament at Cobblestone Park Golf Club called “Birdies with Beamer.” Here are some key nuggets from the press conference.
Beamer was asked about the eligibility and anything new on Rahsul Faison who is currently in a battle with the NCAA to get back on the field.
“No. I wish I had a different answer for you. He texted me earlier, and I called him back, talking about civil war, and I was on the phone with some of the people yesterday, trying to get some things done from that standpoint. I have a lot of respect for Charlie Baker, who heads up the NCAA, and confident that they will do the right thing when that time is.
Beamer remains firm on Faison and says Faison will practice despite not being cleared.
“That’s my plan. He asked me the same question today, and I told him yeah. So until somebody tells me otherwise, he’s practicing," said Beamer.
The Gamecocks also hired Geoff Collins to serve as a senior defensive assistant coach this season. Coach Beamer talked about his decision to hire the well-renowned coach.
“With Geoff, there’s a reason he’s a really talented coach. You look at his background in coaching, the places he’s been, who he’s worked with, the roles that he’s had. Obviously, he’s been a defensive coordinator, and in the SEC, he’s been in the personnel world, doing that at Alabama for Nick Saban back when they really cranked it up as well. So he’s got that experience,” said Beamer.
“He’s been a head coach. I think anytime you can have, you know, multiple head coaches on your staff, that’s a great thing, and we have that with Shawn Elliott, Mike Shula, Mike Furrey as well, guys that have been head coaches that are on our staff now. I think the biggest thing is, he’s a great recruiter and coach. The familiarity that he has with so many people on our staff and the familiarity that we have with him.”
“He and I were graduate assistants together at Georgia Tech back in 2000 and shared an office together. This was back when you didn’t have giant staffs of analysts and quality control people. You basically had two GAs and me and Geoff shared an office together back in 2000. We developed a good relationship and kept in touch. But not just me. He and Clayton White worked together at Western Carolina. (When) he was the defensive coordinator at Florida; his defensive backs coach was Torian Gray. When he was the head coach at Georgia Tech, Trey Money, who works with our linebackers, was on that staff. Obviously, he and Derrick Moore worked together at Georgia Tech. He and George Wynn worked together at Florida, probably forgetting somebody, but there are people on our staff who know Geoff. And Geoff spent some time around our program. So he had other opportunities, but from a personal standpoint, professional standpoint, there were a lot of reasons he wanted to be here, and excited we were able to add him.”
“I think anytime you can add experience in that room, and we got an amazing defensive staff already, those guys have been together. They work well together. They’re really knowledgeable. There’s talented coaches in that room. But I think anytime you can just, you know, add to not just the defensive staff, staff in general and make it better. You can, you do and I think he will.”
He also talked about the contest against Virginia Tech to kick off the season and gave his thoughts going up against his alma mater and a program that his dad (Frank Beamer) had so much success at.
“I love playing marquee openers where you jump right into it. You look around college football week one and there are so many great matchups like that across the country,” said Beamer.
“So I think it makes the summers for the players even more exciting, knowing what’s coming, being able to go into Atlanta, playing in the Falcons stadium, and what’ll be a great crowd. We’re the only game on that afternoon. There’s a lot of things I’m excited about. Obviously, there’s storylines, there’s build-up within game one, honestly, I’ll be glad when it’s over, because I’ll be ready to be done answering those questions.”
“I started out at Georgia Tech as a graduate assistant. I played Georgia Tech, I went to Tennessee next, I coached against Tennessee. Then I went to Mississippi State, I’ve coached against Mississippi State. Then from there, I went to South Carolina. When I was at Georgia. I coached against South Carolina. Then I went to Virginia Tech, and haven’t coached against Virginia Tech yet, but, and then there’s Georgia, and then at South Carolina coached against Georgia. So I’ve been back or coached against the places that I’ve been.”
“Certainly, it’s a little bit different, because you’ve got so many ties there, whether it’s me or, you know, Torrian Gray, playing a hell of a lot more snaps on the field than I did. So it’s his alma mater as well, but there’s just the relationships. Obviously, my dad still lives in Blacksburg, and he sees those people all the time. We’re up in Greenville this morning. One of the Virginia Tech assistant coaches is Pierson Prioleau, that’s from South Carolina. Then Pierson and I were freshmen together at Virginia Tech in 1995, so, I mean, Brent Pry, the head coach, when I was a freshman in Virginia Tech, he was the defensive graduate assistant.”
“So I mean, there’s just a lot of ties and relationships. But at the end, it’s a place that I’ve got great memories of, a program and a team that I got a lot of respect for. It’d be a big challenge, certainly, and eager to compete. Once we kick it off, it’ll be about the guys on the field, for sure. When I got hired, it was already on schedule. It seemed so far away. And now that it’s here, it’s, you know, pretty neat, but I’ll be glad when it’s over.”
Fall camp begins on Thursday for the Gamecocks. In terms of a health standpoint, this is what Beamer had to say.
“I think very well, the summertime was productive, and for the most part, we did okay there. I’ll have a better update for you on Thursday. We’ll meet tomorrow with the staff and kind of review where everything is with Clint Haggard, our head athletic trainer, who celebrated her birthday over the weekend. Happy birthday, Clint, and I'll get an update then.
“We’re in decent shape. Not a lot has changed since I saw you guys. They did the spring, but got a couple updates for you, and I’ll be better prepared to talk about that on Thursday after we meet.”
