PFF Analyst: Rattler "Has The Talent"

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has been cast into the limelight this year, as the Gamecocks will have played four nationally televised games in a month after Thursday.

He is constantly scrutinized for many reasons, some fair and others unfair. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield didn't put him in the best positions through the first three weeks, but Rattler did himself no favors.

Satterfield adjusted the offensive scheme against Charlotte, and fans should expect more of the same against South Carolina State. The Gamecocks leaned on their ground game and created easy throws for Rattler, helping him turn in his best performance in the garnet and black.

PFF analyst Anthony Treash went on "The Spurs Up Show" to discuss Rattler's abilities and how he sees things for the 22-year-old. Treash underscored that he believes in Rattler's arm but that Thursday will go a long way in his evaluation.

"We know he’s got the talent. Let him show that.”

We may be several weeks away from Satterfield truly allowing Rattler to open things up. Currently, the Gamecocks are re-installing offensive concepts to fit a West Coast scheme, prioritizing getting the ball out quickly into space.

Rattler's processing speed suffers when he has to make a series of progressions throughout a game repeatedly. In all fairness, most quarterbacks aren't tasked with these responsibilities, as only a few people on the planet are capable of this.

Thursday will be another step in Rattler's attempt to redefine his career. Few have shed negative labels, but if anyone has the talent to accomplish that feat, it is Rattler.

