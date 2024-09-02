Photo Gallery: South Carolina's Victory Over Old Dominion
Pictures captured by Sports Illustrated photojournalist Fisher Brewer from last night's South Carolina vs. Old Dominion game.
In this story:
Last night, the Gamecocks secured a victory against Old Dominion with a score of 23 to 19. Gamecock Digest journalist and photographer Fisher Brewer was on site to capture the action. Check out the photos below.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!
Published