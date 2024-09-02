Gamecock Digest

Photo Gallery: South Carolina's Victory Over Old Dominion

Pictures captured by Sports Illustrated photojournalist Fisher Brewer from last night's South Carolina vs. Old Dominion game.

Fisher Brewer, SI Staff Report

Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart warming up before the opening game against Old Dominion.
Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart warming up before the opening game against Old Dominion. / Fisher Brewer
In this story:

Last night, the Gamecocks secured a victory against Old Dominion with a score of 23 to 19. Gamecock Digest journalist and photographer Fisher Brewer was on site to capture the action. Check out the photos below.

Gamecock football
Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart warming up before the opening game against Old Dominion. / Fisher Brewer
Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart warming up before the opening game against Old Dominion.
Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart warming up before the opening game against Old Dominion. / Fisher Brewer
Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart warming up before the opening game against Old Dominion.
Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart warming up before the opening game against Old Dominion. / Fisher Brewer
Gamecock CB #20 Judge Collier in action vs. Old Dominion.
Gamecock CB #20 Judge Collier in action vs. Old Dominion. / FisherBrewer
Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart
Gamecock EDGE #6 Dylan Stewart / fisher brewer
dylan stewart
dylan stewart / fisher brewer
Tree Babalade
Tree Babalade / fisher brewer
Raheim Sanders
Raheim Sanders / fisher brewer
Jared Brown
Jared Brown / fisher brewer
Jalewis Solomon
Jalewis Solomon / fisher brewer
Dylan Stewart
Dylan Stewart / fisher brewer
Nick Emmanwori
Nick Emmanwori / fisher brewer
Michael Smith
Michael Smith / fisher brewer
LaNorris Sellers
LaNorris Sellers / Fisher Brewer
Gilber Edmond
Gilber Edmond / Fisher Brewer
Jaron Willis
Jaron Willis / Fisher Brewer
Vicari Swain
Vicari Swain / Fisher Brewer
Jared Brown
Jared Brown / Fisher Brewer
Nick Emmanwori
Nick Emmanwori / Fisher Brewer
Nyck Harbor
Nyck Harbor / Fisher Brewer
Gage Larvadain
Gage Larvadain / Fisher Brewer
Dylan Stewart
Dylan Stewart / Fisher Brewer
Wendell Gregory
Wendell Gregory / Fisher Brewer
Judge Collier
Judge Collier / Fisher Brewer
Jatius Geer
Jatius Geer / Fisher Brewer
dylan stewart
dylan stewart / Fisher Brewer
Raheim Sanders
Raheim Sanders / Fisher Brewer
Jared Brown
Jared Brown / Fisher Brewer
Debo Williams
Debo Williams / Fisher Brewer
Kyle Kennard
Kyle Kennard / Fisher Brewer
Raheim Sanders
Raheim Sanders / Fisher Brewer
Kyle Kennard
Kyle Kennard / Fisher Brewer
Desmond Umeozulu
Desmond Umeozulu / Fisher Brewer
Eli Ellis
Eli Ellis / Fisher Brewer
Eli Ellis
Eli Ellis / Fisher Brewer

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

SI Staff Report

SI STAFF REPORT

Home/Football