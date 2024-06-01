Previewing South Carolina’s Offensive Line Pt. 2: The Interior
In 2023 South Carolina’s offensive line was arguably the team’s biggest weakness. The unit was tied for 118th in the country in sacks allowed (41.0) and was ranked dead last in the SEC in nearly every rushing stat.
The interior of the Gamecocks offensive line features arguably the most promising player on the entire line, sophomore Trovon Baugh. Baugh was named to pro football focus’ 2023 freshman all-American team as well as the SEC coaches all-freshman team. Baugh started eight of the eleven games he played in, locking down the right guard position from week five onwards and allowed zero sacks on the season.
Next to Baugh is arguably South Carolina’s best returning lineman, redshirt senior Vershon Lee. The fifth year lineman earned a grade of 68.9 by pro football focus, the highest of any Gamecock offensive lineman. Even more impressive was that Lee had solid play throughout the season while starting games at three different positions during the season.
Lee will be set to compete with NC Central transfer Torricelli Simpkins III for the starting center position. Simpkins brings a ton of experience to the Gamecocks and is coming off of a 2023 campaign that earned him numerous awards including Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive lineman of the year.
At left guard, the Gamecocks are currently projected to start senior Jakai Moore. Moore is the most experienced South Carolina lineman, having been with the team since 2019. Along with returning guards like Moore and Baugh, the Gamecocks have new faces competing for snaps.
Sixth year lineman Kamaar Bell adds even more experience to the offensive line, having started 29 games in his collegiate career. Redshirt freshman Markee Anderson was a top 200 recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but missed his entire freshman season after undergoing knee surgery in September. 247Sports’ Brian Dohn noted that as a high school prospect, Anderson, “Plays physical and aggressive. Is violent with quick hands and able to overpower high school defenders.”
