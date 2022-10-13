Report: Gamecocks Dominating The NIL Landscape

South Carolina is one of the premier SEC schools, and they carried expectations into the new era of NIL. Head football coach Shane Beamer set an expectation for all programs earlier this year, saying the Gamecocks should dominate the trail.

Many major programs are forming collectives to help centralize income and assist players in representation negotiations. South Carolina enlisted an agency known as Park Avenue Sports, which focuses on helping Gamecock athletes maximize their profits.

According to a recent study from Park Avenue, Gamecock athletes have negotiated 117 contracts in the first forty-five days of the collective. Several notable deals have been publicized, and South Carolina has some of the most marketable athletes in the country.

Spencer Rattler, QB

GG Jackson, PF

Aliyah Boston, PF

Zia Cooke, G

All these players are among the highest earners in their sports. Furthermore, two team deals have been signed; the women's basketball team has partnered with NOCAP Sports, and the football team has signed on with Saxx Underwear.

These benefits pose enhanced recruiting boosts. Players want to earn money for their work, and schools that can help them maximize their earning potential make a strong first impression.

