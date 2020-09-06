SI.com
Iron Will Sharpen Iron In Gamecocks' Second Scrimmage

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks hit the field for scrimmage number two Saturday night and are looking to simulate a gameday experience.

Head coach Will Muschamp said this past week’s practices were to give them a feel of what it will be like leading up to the Sept. 26 season opener against Tennessee.

Muschamp said after the first scrimmage that they’re looking to create depth on both sides of the ball, particularly at the running back and defensive line position and scrimmage two will be an iron sharpens iron situation as the two units go against each other.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said Zaquandre White is down with an injury at the moment, but he’s confident in the three main backs he has, including Deshaun Fenwick.

“We had a good week this week where we focused on our run game a lot where last week was a little pass heavy,” he said. “We need consistency at that position. We need guys that are gonna read the run correctly and hit the run with power and run behind their pads.”

Bobo said while the group did some things well after the first scrimmage, but they were still challenged and will be tested again in scrimmage two.

“Turnovers is a big one, we want to control turnovers,” he said. “Turnovers are going to happen, but we want to limit turnovers every single ball game and win the turnover ratio. If we’re throwing it, I’m looking at yards per attempt and is it worth our while for us to throw it this many times.”

He noted that that it needs to be in the 8-10 range in order to be worth it.

They’ll take on a defensive unit that coordinator Travarus Robinson has equal confidence in.

“You see look at the combination of Jabari Ellis, Keir Thomas, Zaach Pickens, Rick Sandridge, those guys have played a lot of football for us,” he said. “Then you look at guys like Alex Huntley, guys like Makius Scott, guys that are going to come in and contribute as well.”

He added that they just have to work through the natural growing pains that come with bringing along new and young players.

“I like where we are, I think we’ve just got to continue to develop,” he said. “I think coach [Tracy Rocker] is doing a great job. He’s extremely hard on those guys and they need it. It’s been really fun to be around him as he develops those guys.”

They’ll have a strong secondary unit to fall back on anchored by projected NFL draft picks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu. The duo, in addition to Cam Smith, have high expectations and Robinson said they’ve been working to clean up little things that will help in the long run.

“I was on Twitter, Coach Muschamp and myself, and we saw that the [New York] Giants put some tennis balls in a couple of guys hands,” he said. “So we went out and utilized that and used that in our practice a couple of times and we’ll use it throughout the course of next week just to help us with some of the penalties we got last year. I think that can help Izzy, that can help him, that can help Jaycee on some of the handsy stuff.” 

Football

COMMUNITY

Ticket Information Announced For Gamecock Soccer

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department announced ticketing information for the 2020 soccer season with a majority of tickets being allocated to student-athlete and coach family members

University of South Carolina Athletics

Schmidt Records Strikeout In Debut With The Yankees

University of South Carolina alum Clarke Schmidt was called up and played in his first game with the New York Yankees Friday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Clowney Sweepstakes Reportedly Down To Two Teams

https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1302326991866286086?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Donald Trump Announces Lou Holtz To Receive Medal Of Freedom

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1302000176614248449?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Three Things The Gamecocks Want To Fix During Scrimmage Two

As the Gamecocks continue to gear up for the Sept. 26 opener against Tennessee, here are three immediate things the Gamecocks are looking to clean up based on last week’s scrimmage.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Announce Football Mini-Plans and Seat Selection Details

The five football games scheduled for Williams-Brice Stadium this fall with limited seating capacity will be split into two mini-packs available exclusively to season ticket purchasers.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Inside The Newly Renovated Williams-Brice Stadium

As the season is set to kick off on Sept. 26, South Carolina Gamecock fans have one more thing to look forward to.

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp Simulates Game Week Practices

The South Carolina football team practiced again on Thursday morning in shells as they work towards the September 26 season opener against the Tennessee Volunteers.

University of South Carolina Athletics

MileSplit Ranks 2020 Men's Recruiting Class No. 4 in Nation

The University of South Carolina track and field men's class of 2020 was named the No. 4 recruiting class, announced by MileSplit.com.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Dawn Staley Supports the Advancement of Blacks in Sports Organization

Dawn Staley voiced her support today for the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS), a newly formed non-profit organization

University of South Carolina Athletics