Seattle Seahawks Compare Nick Emmanwori to All-Pro NFL Safety
The Seattle Seahawks are comparing South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori to an All-Pro safety in the league.
The Seattle Seahawks might have gotten a bit of a steal during the 2025 NFL draft as they snagged South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round. Many believed he would be a first round pick, but he fell a little further then that.
It didn't take long for the Seahawks to select him in the second round, and based on what is coming out of the building about the former Gamecock it is easy to see why.
Seattle's head coach Mike Macdonald has been the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for the last two seasons and their secondary featured All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Since drafting Emmanwori, comparisons have been drawn between the two.
"Yes. They said me and him are very similar," Emmanwori said, per the Tacoma News Tribune. “But I can still work on some things to get up to his All-Pro level now.”
Both Hamilton and Emmanwori are athletic freaks but the former Gamecock took it to another level this year at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard event, jumped 43" and posted a broad jump of 11' 6". Those are the traits the Seahawks are betting on to show up on NFL fields for a long time coming, and Emmanwori trusts the organization to develop him into that.
“Mike has a good track record in the NFL. Came from the Ravens. Had Kyle Hamilton under his belt and did a lot with him,” Emmanwori said. “Him being my head coach means a lot to me. And so is what he thinks about me and what I can do in his system.”
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: