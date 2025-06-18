Jaire Alexander Reportedly Spurned More Lucrative Offers to Join Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year deal on Wednesday worth $4 million that could pay up to $6 million after incentives, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer..
Alexander reportedly had offers for more money elsewhere, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the opportunity to play in Baltimore with his former college teammate Lamar Jackson was too much to pass up, especially after Jackson pushed hard for Alexander to sign in Baltimore earlier this week.
After a productive first five seasons that led to Alexander being named All-Pro twice, the veteran has played in just 14 games total over the last two seasons due to injuries.
He now has an opportunity for a fresh start in Baltimore, and will try to reestablish himself as one of the games top defensive backs when healthy.