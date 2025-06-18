SI

Jaire Alexander Reportedly Spurned More Lucrative Offers to Join Ravens

The veteran cornerback has been reunited with his college teammate Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander has signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
Veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander has signed with the Baltimore Ravens. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year deal on Wednesday worth $4 million that could pay up to $6 million after incentives, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer..

Alexander reportedly had offers for more money elsewhere, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the opportunity to play in Baltimore with his former college teammate Lamar Jackson was too much to pass up, especially after Jackson pushed hard for Alexander to sign in Baltimore earlier this week.

After a productive first five seasons that led to Alexander being named All-Pro twice, the veteran has played in just 14 games total over the last two seasons due to injuries.

He now has an opportunity for a fresh start in Baltimore, and will try to reestablish himself as one of the games top defensive backs when healthy.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL