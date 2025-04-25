Seattle Seahawks Select South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori
Seattle Seahawks select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.
The second day of the 2025 NFL draft is officially underway and the South Carolina Gamecocks just had their first player come off the board. Safety Nick Emmanwori has been selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round.
Over his career at South Carolina, Emmanwori accumulated 244 total tackles, four tackles for loss and six interceptions. He was a three year starter for the Gamecocks. He started in 12 games the moment he arrived on campus and from there became one of the best safeties in the SEC.
Emmanwori was a very decorated athelte during his time at South Carolina. He was named a 2024 First-Team All-American by the AP, a 2024 unanimous first team All-SEC member and was also voted safety of the year in 2024 by College Football Nation.
Despite that, Emmanwori's draft stock didn't really start to rise until after his NFL combine performance. He clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash and locked in a 43" vertical. That was all NFL organizations needed to see to know he belonged in the early rounds of this year's draft.
Emmanwori is the first South Carolina Gamecock to come off of the board this draft. Many thought he would go in the first round but instead he is one of the first picks in the second.
NFL Combine Results - Nick Emmanwori
Height: 6031
Weight: 220
Arm: 32 ½”
Hand: 9”
Vertical: 43"
Broad Jump: 11'6"
40-yard: 4.40, 2nd attempt: 4.38
