SEC Announces Additional Game Guidelines

University of South Carolina Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference has announced a number of game operations guidelines for its 14 member schools, following up on its initial medical protocols and fan guidelines announced earlier this month, as the Conference continues to monitor developments around the COVID-19 virus.

"The health of those around SEC athletics events remains in focus and, following advice of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, we continue to develop policies intended to provide a healthy return to competition," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "Some of these are difficult decisions but are a reality of our circumstances, and we will continue to develop and refine policies as we monitor issues related to COVID-19."

ESSENTIAL ON-FIELD PERSONNEL

Essential personnel shall be the only individuals who have game day access to field and sideline, to include student-athletes, coaches and support personnel, game officials, medical personnel, limited institutional personnel, law enforcement, a limited number of photographers and contracted radio/TV personnel, and other limited personnel essential to the execution of the game.

All individuals with access to the team bench area must participate in the SEC COVID-19 testing protocol.

TICKETING

In football, where stadium capacities are reduced if fan attendance is permitted, the host institution shall provide the visiting institution a minimum of 500 tickets located in the lower level of the stadium. The visiting institution may be provided more or less than these 500 tickets upon mutual agreement of both institutions.

ON-FIELD PERFORMANCES

Bands will be restricted from performing on the field before games and at halftime. The policy will be revised during the year based on developments around COVID-19.

Where stadium capacities are reduced if fan attendance is permitted, visiting team bands and spirit squads shall be prohibited from attending games at SEC stadiums; SEC institutions shall have the discretion on whether their band and/or spirit squad attends a conference (SEC vs SEC) neutral site game.

On-field performances, presentations and recognitions shall be prohibited including, but not limited to, sponsor and donor recognitions and athletic department student-athlete and team recognitions.

DISINFECTION

Home institutions are required to disinfect home and visiting team spaces prior to each game utilizing approved disinfectants. These spaces shall include the locker rooms, coaches' rooms, training rooms, sidelines, coaches' booths and any additional areas provided to either team. The visiting team shall be allowed to further disinfect its spaces utilizing approved disinfectants after receiving approval from the home team's facility staff on the disinfectants it desires to use. Upon completion of disinfection, the spaces and equipment must be locked down until the teams are granted initial access on Thursday or Friday prior to game day. Once both teams have accessed their spaces, only team staff are allowed inside the spaces and no outside individuals, including television personnel, are allowed access.

MEDIA OPERATIONS

Press box seating capacity shall be no more than 50% of current seating availability in the press box, and all individuals in the press box shall wear a face covering. If required by national, state and/or local guidelines, the press box seating capacity shall be less than 50% of the current seating available in accordance with the national, state and/or local guidelines.

Post-game press conferences will be conducted virtually.

Football

