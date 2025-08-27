SEC Coach Says They Aren't Buying the LaNorris Seller Hype at South Carolina
An anonymous SEC coach says they are not buying into the LaNorris Sellers hype at South Carolina.
There arguably isn't a quarterback in college football that has been raved about more ahead of the season than LaNorris Sellers. After a stellar season as the starter for the Gamecocks in 2024, people have labeled him as a Heismna contender and a potential first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
However, not everyone is buying the hype. According to an article released by ESPN, there's a coach in the SEC that is not buying into the hype of Sellers this season.
"I can't get behind the LaNorris Sellers hype," an SEC coach said. "He reminds me of Anthony Richardson, and I know Anthony Richardson went fourth overall [in the NFL draft]. Physically, he's a freak, but is he a great quarterback?"
To counter the coach's point, Sellers, in his first season as the starter, racked up 2,534 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Richardson's best season at Florida ended with him having 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. That was during his final season at Florida.
So Sellers in year one was just about equal to Richardson' last season at Florida. There is expected growth for Sellers entering this season and he didn't have much of an issue having success in the SEC as a redshirt freshman. However, he still has go out there and prove this season that he is worth all of the hype.
The Gamecocks open their season this Sunday against Virginia Tech at 3:30 PM ET in Atlanta, GA.
