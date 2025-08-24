Could the NCAA Delay Rahsul Faison's Decision til After South Carolina's First Game?
Could the NCAA potentially push Rahsul Faision's decision back until after the first game for South Carolina?
Game week has officially arrived for South Carolina and everyone else in college football. The Gamecocks will be facing off against Virginia Tech in a neutral site matchup this weekend, but they still don't know if they will have running back Rahsul Faison available.
Despite filing for an extra year of eligibility at the beginning of the offseason, South Carolina still does not have answer from the NCAA. So now that brings the question of how long can the decision be delayed?
Well, based on other situations, it can go past the first game of the season. Alberto Osuna, a baseball player for Tennessee, did not get a final decision for himself until the middle of the season, to which they declined his request.
Beamer mentioned last week that he thinks they are just in line waiting their turn.
“I think we’re just in line,”Beamer said. “We’ve given them everything that they’ve asked and they’ve come back a couple of times in the last few months with just wanting a little bit more. That process, that communication has been very clear and concise. Obviously, the one I’m worried about is this one, but there’s also other cases and I think kind of just we’re in line, if you will. I don’t know the logistics of how everything works there at the NCAA, but it’s not a matter of, at this point, they don’t have what they need.”
Faison was granted the ability to practice with the team, so even if a decision was made the night before the game, one would think he would still be ready to go. Unfortunately, nobody really knows when a final decision will be made, but for the sake of Faison, hopefully, it's before the first game of the season.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: