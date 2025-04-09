Shane Beamer Details Depth At Defensive End for South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks are already without Jaylen Brown this spring at defensive end, now with the transfer of Wendell Gregory, they are even thinner. Shane Beamer discussed the issue this week.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were one of college football's most ferocious pass rushing units a year ago. With the loss of Kyle Kennard to the NFL Draft, and Jaylen Brown this spring to injury, they were already a relatively thin unit despite having freshman All-American Dylan Stewart returning in 2025 as one of the sport's premier rushers.
Add onto the attrition and injury, the Gamecocks lost Wendell Gregory to the transfer portal this spring as well. Head coach Shane Beamer spoke about the concerns of depth at the position this week.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in a good spot. As far as anybody on the roster? No, not that we’ve talked about at this point of potentially doing that. We need to get our defensive tackle position solidified, and who those guys are going to be. And then we need to get that edge position solidified. We’ve got some young guys right now that are going through spring practice that we have high expectations for. But I don’t feel great about the position right now, not the talent in the room, but just the depth in the room. We were already a little bit thin to begin with before spring practice, and then we lost Jaylen (Brown), and Wendell (Gregory) decided to transfer. Now, an already thin group is even thinner with two guys down or gone for now, one gone, one not gone. But you know what I mean. So we need to continue to solidify the depth in there for sure. There are different avenues to do that, but as far as anybody on our team right now, no.”
As for what the "different avenues" are for the Gamecocks, one can only assume they will be in the market for a potential transfer portal addition themselves at the position as the window re-opens next week.
