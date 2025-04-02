Shane Beamer Details Development From QB, LaNorris Sellers As a Passer
The South Carolina Gamecocks are six practices in their spring football portion of the offseason. Head coach Shane Beamer spoke to the media this week and updated QB, LaNorris Seller's development.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are just over a third of the way through their spring practice portion of the offseason.
Entering the 2025 season, the Gamecocks have lofty expectations, mostly due in part to their returning starting QB, LaNorris Sellers. Sellers played in 12 games a year ago and was one of the primary reasons for the success the Gamecocks achieved.
There's still plenty of room to grow for Sellers, who most consider one of the best returning starters in the sport. As was detailed by head coach Shane Beamer during his media availability this week.
"As far as a passer, I think he’s done a good job and continues to improve. He made a lot of big-time throws last season for us, and I’ve seen him make throws this spring. And you think about it, like he’s doing it with a lot of new receivers and new tight ends. Jared Brown’s back. Nyck Harbor, Mazeo, but after that, it’s a ton of new faces at the receiver position. Tight end-wise, Brady’s (Hunt) back and Mo Brown’s back. But Jordan Dingle is new, there’s just a lot of new faces out there, and they’re trying to get timing down and things like that as well. So I’ve seen him certainly grow as a passer and will continue to. He’s a great playmaker, for sure. And I think what Coach (Mike) Shula was alluding to, too, is just understanding what’s going on, making sure your drop and your footwork are exact, and the ball is coming out on time. And then if there’s an opportunity to run after you’ve done all that the right way, then more power to you. We’re not against LaNorris running to any stretch of imagination, but there are times, certainly, where we want him to take throws that are there before we run.”
