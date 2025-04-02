Gamecocks Freshman Cam Scott to Enter the Transfer Portal
The 2024-2025 season did not go as planned for the Gamecocks basketball team. While South Carolina is working to rebuild its roster they are set to lose talented freshman Cam Scott to the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-6 and 170 pound freshman wing out of Lexington, South Carolina joined the Gamecocks as the highest ranked recruit in the program's 2024 class. Consensus four star and top 50 overall player, Scott was expected to help lead the team to new heights, now he'll be looking for a new home.
Scott made 26 appearances on the court for South Carolina this past season. The young wing struggled offensively in his first y averaging 2.5 points per game, shooting 27 percent from the floor and 17 percent from three.
South Carolina was able to add one of the best overall players in the portal this week. Former North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Satruday. Eaglestaff is an offensive minded playmaker and could have been brought in to mitigate the loss of other players leaving Columbia.
Scott will have three years of eligibility left. It is not apparent if there is a leader at this time.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: