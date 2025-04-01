Buffalo Bills Could Fill Positional Need By Drafting This South Carolina Gamecock
The Buffalo Bills could fill a positional need by drafting South Carolina's TJ Sanders.
With the 2025 NFL draft less than a month out, NFL organizations are beginning to put the final touches on their draft boards and zero in on the list of prospects they want to draft. For the Buffalo Bills, they have a couple of needs to address during the draft but one of those could potentially be filled outside of the first round.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released an article detailing the positional needs each team has heading into the draft while also listing a prospect they could draft outside of the first round. For the Buffalo Bills, it was defensive lineman TJ Sanders out of South Carolina.
"The Bills lack interior defensive line depth and should take advantage of a deep class at the position," Reid wrote. "Sanders is a versatile and reliable defender whose 7.2% pressure rate ranked 28th among FBS defensive tackles this past season."
In 2024, Sanders posted 48 total tackles, including 29 solo stops, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 pass deflection. Over his three-year career, he accumulated an impressive stat line of 107 total tackles (63 solo, 44 assisted), 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks across 38 games.
NFL Combine Results - TJ Sanders
Height: 6037
Weight: 297
Arm: 33 ⅛”
Hand: 10 ¼”
Vertical: 31.50"
Broad Jump: 9'4"
Bench Press:
40-yard: Did not run
3-Cone: 7.70 seconds
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: