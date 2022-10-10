Skip to main content

Shane Beamer Honored As Coach Of The Week

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer earned a prestigious honor following the Gamecocks' big win over Kentucky.

While few recognized the significance of the Kentucky game before the contest, national outlets began to realize what South Carolina accomplished. Several viral moments have shed light on an improving Gamecock team, and the honors are rolling in.

Head coach Shane Beamer received the Dodd Trophy Coach Of The Week award after the win. The Dodd Trophy foundation recognizes one coach at the end of the year that exemplifies their core pillars: scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

They recognize one coach each week for notable on-field efforts. Beamer and the Gamecocks defeated the No. 13 Wildcats, a monumental win for a team desperate for positive news.

South Carolina was at a crossroads heading into action and walked away feeling much better about themselves. The win came with several storylines; Beamer got revenge on Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who mocked him at SEC Media Day for donning shades in a recruiting video.

Furthermore, it symbolizes how far this rebuild has come. Two years ago, the Gamecocks were embarrassed by the Wildcats at Kroger Field, and that night they announced Beamer's hire.

Things came full circle, and it seems the moment wasn't lost on the public. South Carolina has a bye week before further diving into its in-conference schedule, which features several formidable tests.

Shane Beamer Honored As Coach Of The Week

By Evan Crowell

