Shane Beamer Outside Top Ten for SEC Head Coach Rankings
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was ranked outside of the top ten in the latest SEC head coach rankings.
It has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the South Carolina Gamecocks since Shane Beamer was hired as head coach. Some bright spots with some ultimate lows over the last few seasons, and now the program is focusing on getting the ship sent in a better direction heading into the 2024 season. Year four is a pivotal season for any head coach and Beamer will need to produce some results.
As any college football fan knows, the SEC is no cake walk and the path to a postseason spot just got a little more difficult with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. That also means more good coaches joined the conference and that's exactly what the latest SEC head coach rankings reflect. CBS Sports released their rankings list and Beamer did not make the top ten cut. Instead, he came in at No. 12. Here is what the article said about Beamer:
"Beamer's proven that he can win against the best, evidenced by the Gamecocks' close in 2022 that saw them beat a pair of top-10 teams in Tennessee and Clemson. That makes 2023's downturn way more surprising. South Carolina failed to make a bowl for the first time under Beamer and fell to 5-7 with just three wins in SEC play."
The coaches Beamer were ranked ahead of were Jeff Lebby, Clark Lea, Sam Pittman and Billy Napier.
The Gamecocks will have to push through a tough conference schedule this season with the Clemson matchup at the end as well. The program will also have a new name under center this season as Spencer Rattler is in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. There is potential for the Gamecocks to make something shake this season, and that feels like it's almost a requirement in order to keep things in tact moving forward.
