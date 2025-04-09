Shane Beamer Talks Offensive Changes Under Mike Shula For the Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks promoted offensive analsyt Mike Shula to offensive coordinator this offseason after losing Dowell Loggains. Head coach Shane Beamer talks the change.
The South Carolina Gamecocks know who their head coach is. Shane Beamer is entering year four as the head coach, and he's freshly inked a contract extension. He's a stable leader of this program. However, they've rotated through offensive coordinators quite a bit. For yet another offseason, the Gamecocks are working in a new coordinator.
Dowell Loggains came to Columbia last offseason from the NFL ranks, and after one season with the Gamecocks, is now the head coach at App State. Leaving Shane Beamer to promote Mike Shula from within.
According to Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks are going to be looking a little bit different. In the midst of an opening statement about the media inaccurately reporting his depth chart after being invited to practice, Beamer went on a tangent about the "new" that's in the program.
"Until every other school in America opens up spring practices, and we’re all out there reporting what everybody’s doing, great. I’ll do it then. But right now, we have a lot. We have a new offensive coordinator. We’re doing some new things offensively. We’re doing some new things defensively. We’re doing some new things, especially new things special-teams-wise. So I don’t want the whole world to see everything that we’re doing right now as well."
On how much of the offensive system has been installed:
“That also is trying to figure out what we can do, because we don’t have a depth chart. So we’ve got a lot of receivers that are competing to be in that rotation, and we’re trying to figure out who fits where, and whether it’s inside, outside. But from a conceptual playbook standpoint, if you will, there’s quite a bit in, don’t get me wrong, and there’s not a ton that we would say, here’s stuff that’s still coming. But we threw a lot at them early on. I would say the bulk of it is in. And that was kind of us last year, too. We didn’t do a ton schematically, volume-wise, too much. We had our base concepts, and we just kind of dressed them up week to week. And let’s figure out what we’re good at, run game and pass game as well.”
