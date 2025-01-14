South Carolina 2025 Outlook: Who is LaNorris Sellers' Wide Receiver Core?
LaNorris Sellers is one of the most promising college football prospects in the country, but who will he be throwing to in 2025? We will show you who his top targets might be here.
South Carolina has a supremely talented quarterback in redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers. In 2024, he had over 3,000 total yards and 25 touchdowns, but the Gamecocks did not have a wide receiver gain more than 400 yards. Joshua Simon, a sixth-year tight end, led the team in receiving with 519 yards. So the question becomes: Who will Sellers be throwing the ball to next season?
Nyck Harbor could be the answer to that question. The Sophomore from Washington D.C. finished second on the team last year in receiving yards with 376. Harbor a former five-star possesses a rare blend of size and athleticism. The 6-foot-5 235-pound receiver is a former five-star who ran a 10.28 100-meter dash in high school. Harbor certainly possesses the tools necessary to become Sellers' top target in 2025.
Another potential top target is freshman Mazeo Bennett Jr. The former four-star recruit was second on the team in receptions with 30 to go along with 337 yards and three touchdowns. Bennett and Sellers showed moments of chemistry in 2024 and If Bennett continues to progress he could certainly prevail as a top target for Sellers.
South Carolina has also invested a lot of resources in recruiting wide receivers to join the team next year. The Gamecocks 2025 recruiting class includes three four-star wideouts who could all be top targets next season. Malik Clark, Lex Cyrus and Brian Rowe all possess game-breaking speed that could allow them to be immediate targets in the Gamecock offense.
All of these players will certainly play a role in the South Carolina offense next season but only time will tell who will come out as Seller's top target.
- What Additions Did the South Carolina Gamecocks Make in the 2025 Transfer Portal Class?
- Debo Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision
- No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina's Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!