What Additions Did the South Carolina Gamecocks Make in the 2025 Transfer Portal Class?
Last offseason South Carolina added several impact players in the transfer portal with players such as Kyle Kennard, Demetrius Knight Jr., Raheim Sanders, and more. With the 2024 season now in the rearview, what portal additions have the Gamecocks made so far and who could make an impact day one?
First let's take a look at the incoming portal class so far:
- QB Air Noland
- RB Rashun Faison
- TE Jordan Dingle
- IOL Nick Sharpe
- IOL Boaz Stanley
- IOL Rodney Newsom Jr.
- DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
- EDGE Jaylen Brown
- LB Justin Okoronkwo
- LB Shawn Murphy
- CB Myles Norwood
Interior Offensive Line
While the Gamecocks are bringing back both their starting tackles for 2025, the offense is set to lose three interior starters. Vershon Lee, Torricelli Simpkins III, and Kamaar Bell are all out of eligibility and will head to the NFL Draft. With head coach Shane Beamer mentioning the need for transfer interior lineman during the lead up to the Citrus Bowl, here comes Boaz Stanley, Rodney Newsom Jr., and Nick Sharpe. All three have played a lot of snaps at the college level and will get a chance to compete with the younger guys in that room.
Linebackers
South Carolina has already lost Debo Williams and Demetrius Knight Jr. to the draft, but the status of Bam Martin-Scott is still up in the air. With the NCAA's new JUCO ruling, Martin-Scott has a chance to play another year for the Gamecocks, but the team is still awaiting word from the NCAA. Outside of those three players, the linebacker position needed experience in the room. South Carolina addressed that by adding Shawn Murphy (Florida State) and Justin Okoronkwo (Alabama). Like the interior offensive linemen who were added, both Murphy and Okoronkwo can make an impact on day one.
DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
South Carolina needs to replace potential first rounder TJ Sanders along with Tonka Hemingway and Alec Huntley. That's a lot of snaps to replace, but former five-star Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy offers upside and SEC experience. The Gamecocks may not be finished adding players to their defensive line, but Brownlow-Dindy gives them a talented guy to anchor the middle of the line.
The Gamecocks will certainly look to add more impactful transfers as the offseason goes along. Stay up to date with all the offseason coverage here.
