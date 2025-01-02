Debo Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision
South Carolina star linebacker Debo Williams officially announces his intent to go into the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-1 and 230+ pound LB arrived in Columbia as a two-star unhearled recruit from Smyrna, Delaware in 2021. A year that had a lot of questions after South Carolina replaced former coach Will Muschamp with newly announced Shane Beamer. Needless to say, Williams is no longer an unknown to the college football world.
One of the leaders of one of the top defenses in the country, Williams became a house hold name for Gamecock fans in 2023 after his All-SEC performance. A downhill linebacker who isn't afraid to attack the run game and sack the quarterback.
Williams will have the opportunity to work out for and meet with various NFL teams as the draft process takes shape during the offseason. Here's what he had to say via his X account on Thursday afternoon:
Debo is the latest Gamecock to declare after TJ Sanders announced shortly after the bowl game against Illinois.
