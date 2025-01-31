South Carolina EDGE, Dylan Stewart Taken Extremely High in Unique NFL Mock Draft
With the 2025 NFL Deaft soon approaching, the sports media world is being flooded with mock drafts that all have different outcomes. Earlier this week, Fox Sports’ Rob Rang ran a unique mock that included all players from college football this year regardless of draft eligibility. In this scenario, the first pick was Ohio State’s stand out true-freshman receiver, Jeremiah Smith. Needless to say, these parameters led to some surprising choices.
One of the more notable selections was South Carolina’s EDGE, Dylan Stewart being selected with the eight overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. Stewart bursted onto the college football scene this year with his explosive play style, which led to him being a regular visitor in any opponents’ backfield. Rang inevitably compared him to Gamecock legend Jadeveon Clowney, saying he is surprisingly polished for a true freshman. Despite only a year of playing, Rang believes he would immediately have an impact at the next level, given his impressive stature and unrivaled wingspan.
While it is just a hypothetical scenario, it’s evident that Stewart’s one year of plays has scouts and evaluators alike at the next-level buzzing. Even though Stewart may have been quite a surprise in this instance, it is no secret that he will likely be taken as a top-ten pick when he declares for the draft and goes on to be a Sunday staple for years to come.
