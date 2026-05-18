Looking at South Carolina's "Cocky Palooza" Recruiting Event Over the Weekend

This past weekend was a huge recruiting event for the South Carolina Gamecocks as they saw a number of prospects in the coming classes come through Columbia. And in case you missed it, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff were able to pick up two commits on Friday and Saturday.

As spring exits and summer enters, teams across the country are focusing on building their recruiting classes for years to come and the Gamecocks are no different. South Carolina hosted "Cocky Palooza" on Sunday and welcomed a number of high school prospects from 2027-2029. Below is a look at some of those who attended Sunday's event.

2027 OT Jonathan Toney

2028 Three-star ATH Cole Pollock

2028 Three-Star CB Quinn Pollock

2029 QB Khayel Sam Fong-Talia

2028 OL/DL Brenton Miller

2027 Four-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn

2027 Three-star WR DJ Huggins (committed)

2028 Four-star LB Skylar Alston

2028 Four-star OT Ty Winn

2028 Four-star CB Nate Dollard

2028 LB Phillip Savage

2027 Three-star CB Kelvin Millington

2028 TE Riggs Savage

Weekends like this are opportunities for coaches and players to build strong relationships and give them an insight to how things are done at the school. Former Gamecock Matrick Belton, better known as WWE's Trick Williams, made a guest appearance this weekend at Sunday's event following Smackdown in Columbia on Friday. It appears several players enjoyed hearing from the current United States Champion and WWE star.

Had a lot of fun at Cock-A-Palooza, South Carolina’s Junior Day. Met @CoachSBeamer and spent time with @togray14 @drebly_32 @LukeDoty9 @tanner3jackson @JeremiahSmithSC. Heard from former players like @_trickwilliams. Carnival games were cool and they fed us some amazing food. pic.twitter.com/7Ey4EbGCzg — Cole Pollock (@colepollock_1) May 18, 2026

Stacking Talent in Columbia

Outside of Sunday's event, South Carolina received good news over the weekend picking up two commits to help for the present and the future.

To kick off the weekend, the Gamecocks picked up a commitment from four-star running back Brayden Tyson. At 6-foot and 230+ pounds, Tyson brings a nice balance of speed and physicality to the position. Should Tyson sign with the Gamecocks in December, he will be the first running back to sign with South Carolina out of high school in the last three cycles. He chose the Gamecocks over Florida State, Miami, Purdue, and Rutgers.

Tyson likely won't be the only signee at the tailback position RB coach Stan Drayton will look to sign this cycle. South Carolina is also in the mix to land David "Tre" Segarra from Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina.

On Saturday, knowing they needed help along the lines of scrimmage, the Gamecocks picked up Stetson transfer offensive lineman Vincent Chen. Chen is a 6-foot-8 and 320 pound lineman who appeared in 15 games in his Stetson career, appearing in all 12 games in 2025.

With injuries along the offensive line, Chen has the opportunity to compete right away for a spot on the roster. He had interest from other schools as well including Auburn and Vanderbilt.