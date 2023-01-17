Mario Anderson Jr. has Potential to be Gamecocks Lead Rusher

Among the positions which suffered losses this off-season for the South Carolina Gamecocks, running back was perhaps the most impacted. MarShawn Lloyd and Rashad Amos entered the transfer portal this off-season and found new homes elsewhere. Christian Beal-Smith's final year of eligibility was 2022, meaning he won't be returning to the team either.

With multiple high-impact backs not returning to the team in 2023, South Carolina had to scramble to find a viable replacement. Though South Carolina's only RB transfer came from a DII school, there is reason to expect Mario Anderson Jr. to serve a big role next season.

Coming out of high school completely unranked and unnoticed, Anderson committed to Newberry College, a small DII school in South Carolina. Anderson spent the past three years with Newberry, the past two being the starting back. In the past two years, Anderson totaled 2797 yards and 31 touchdowns. If you didn't think those numbers were already incredible, Anderson averaged a whopping 7.39 yards per carry in 2022.

Anderson was a hidden gem for the Gamecocks if those numbers weren't an indicator. More importantly than the numbers, Anderson's skills are translatable to the SEC.

Anderson's most significant asset in his tool belt of talents might be his speed. Timed at a 4.49 40-yard dash, when he gets out in space, linebackers and defensive backs typically run after him, not at him. He also accelerates quickly, meaning if he can turn the corner, he is probably heading to the end zone.

Another of his unique talents is his shiftiness, which is especially accented around the line of scrimmage. Anderson's ability to bounce around and avoid contact allows him to find and burst through the holes that the offensive line creates. This also makes him a dynamic runner, taking it to the outside or right up the middle and still picking up significant yardage.

In addition to his speed and shiftiness, Anderson is built like a brick. Measuring in at 5'9 210 pounds, it is not easy to bring him down. His compact mass makes it easy for him to bounce off a defender and continue his surge downfield.

South Carolina has a gaping hole at the RB position, which the Newberry transfer should alleviate greatly. While it is unknown whether his skills can translate to the increased competition level that the SEC offers, Anderson should expect to be an anchor in the Gamecocks' ground attack.

