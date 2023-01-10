How Jim Harbaugh's NFL Courtship Helps Gamecocks With Nyckoles Harbor

South Carolina's coaching staff is almost done with the 2023 recruiting class. However, there are still a few targets on the board. In-state receiver prospect Elijah Caldwell had a ridiculous senior season and has a chance to be a dangerous receiving threat at the collegiate level.

However, there's one other high school prospect that the Gamecocks are heavily pursuing. In terms of national notoriety, athleticism, and overall football talent would be the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class should South Carolina land him. That prospect is tight end Nyckoles Harbor.

Harbor has long been in South Carolina's crosshairs and many other national-level programs. During the Under Armour All-American game this past Wednesday, Harbor named Maryland, Southern Cal, Oregon, Michigan, and South Carolina his remaining contenders. When looking at this group in its totality, it's been the objective opinion of many over the last month that South Carolina, Michigan, and Maryland are the top contenders to land Harbor.

Each program offers something positive to Nyckoles, but Michigan has arguably been South Carolina's toughest competition. Their globally-recognized academic programs, recent consistency in competing for championships, and what their large alum base could provide are enticing.

The uncertainty surrounding head coach Jim Harbaugh's job status should be watched closely regarding Michigan's positioning in the proverbial eleventh hour of Harbor's recruitment.

With the Michigan Man intrigued by the prospects of heading back to the NFL and the Wolverines being the subject of an ongoing NCAA investigation, there seems to be at least a reasonable possibility of Jim Harbaugh going to the NFL. This would work great in the Gamecocks' favor, as coaching stability is a factor that typically plays a vital role in a recruit's decision, especially one of Nyckoles Harbor's caliber.

South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer is in the exact opposite situation. He recently agreed to a new contract that will pay him a little north of 33 million dollars over the next five seasons.

While, in fairness, these things aren't always dealbreakers when it comes to recruiting, it's safe to say that Harbor and his family will take both of these situations into account, especially considering the standing in which both Michigan and South Carolina hold in his recruitment.

