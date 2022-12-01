Three Transfer Portal Candidates

The transfer portal has been a hot topic of discussion the past few days, and many teams are already experiencing its pain.

Numerous college football teams have had players already announce they will be entering the transfer portal, leaving some teams scrambling. Luckily for South Carolina, the transfer portal news has been relatively quiet in Columbia.

Though South Carolina might not be victims of the transfer portal, they could be beneficiaries. The Gamecocks had an excellent end to the season, which is sure to impress players in the portal looking for a new home.

South Carolina already had a few players declare for the draft, and there are a few more on the fence, which leaves open spots on the depth chart.

The recruits will fill some of those gaps, but there is never a bad time to have college-ready talent on the roster. Though there are many talented players in the portal right now, here are three players South Carolina should pursue.

Theo Wease

Coming into college, wide receiver Theo Wease was a highly touted recruit expected to do great things at Oklahoma. However, he has not found a consistent groove in Norman, leading to him entering the transfer portal.

While the stats might not be there, the turnover and turmoil over the past two years could help explain some of it. Losing your quarterback and head coach and having to readjust is never conducive to a thriving culture, especially for a wideout.

Wease is very talented and would fit in nicely with South Carolina's offense. His ability to win 50/50 balls would make him an excellent addition to an already gifted wide receiver core. He has also already played with quarterback Spencer Rattler for two years.

Sam McCall

The secondary is the area where the Gamecocks will be hit the hardest in terms of losing players. With corner Cam Smith moving onto the draft and others possibly following, South Carolina's coaching staff will have to find some replacements. Luckily the transfer portal has plenty of options, like corner Sam McCall.

Like Wease, McCall was among the highest-ranked recruits from the 2022 class. McCall chose to play at Florida State over South Carolina, who had a serious interest. Despite the Seminoles having one of their best seasons in the past few years, McCall has yet to find a consistent groove.

McCall appeared in eight games this year and recorded only five tackles. McCall is still a very talented player South Carolina should consider. His athleticism is off the charts, and he would shore up a secondary that the draft will deplete.

Khyree Jackson

As we mentioned, the secondary will need some shoring up come the off-season. Shane Beamer did a great job in the 2023 recruiting class, specifically with DBs, but there is still a need for an experienced corner to fill in for Cam Smith. Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson might be the perfect candidate.

Jackson was the highest-ranked JUCO prospect in 2020 and chose to play at Alabama after his two years of junior college. Jackson was highly sought after finishing his tenure in JUCO, garnering offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and more.

The 6-3 defensive back played in nine games with the Crimson Tide this year, only startig one, presumably prompting his entrance into the transfer portal.

Jackson has plenty of experience playing at the collegiate level, making him a perfect candidate to join the Gamecocks this season. His length and quickness make him very versatile, meaning he can serve any role South Carolina needs.

