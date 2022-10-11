Tonka Hemingway Carving Out A Role

When this season started, defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway was a backup on the depth chart. Of course, defensive tackle depth is critical. It may be the most physically demanding job in football, and you need several reliable options to sustain an excellent interior presence. Nonetheless, Hemingway's share of snaps was insignificant until a few weeks ago.

He had a career moment in week five against South Carolina State when he took a direct snap on a two-point conversion attempt and seamlessly weaved his way through the middle of the field for the conversion.

"Well, basically, I was back there, and I was like, 'I got to get in, because if I don't get in [I'm] probably not going to get [another chance]. This is probably my only chance. So I got in, and then after that, [I was told] to act like I've been there before, so I just handed the ref the ball, and [it's] history after that."

Hemingway's next appearance against Kentucky would be just as eventful. He recovered a fumble on the game's first offensive play and racked up four tackles, including a sack and a half. Hemingway was active and found himself in Kentucky's backfield on multiple occasions.

Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo spoke about how he decides who gets an opportunity on two-point conversions. Lembo took the chance to praise Hemingway for the way he carries himself.

"I'll tell you what, if you could give me a team full of Tonka Hemingway's, we would be just fine because that's a guy who approaches his game the right way. He's about as good of a guy, as hard of a worker, and as thorough of a preparer as I've been around. When you do get an opportunity to put somebody like Tonka in that position, you do keep your fingers crossed that it'll work out and be successful because you know that this is the kind of guy that you could certainly build your program around in terms of how he handles himself on and off the field and the kind of work ethic he has. He's just a fabulous human being."

