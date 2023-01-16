Three Early Enrollees Who Could Impact South Carolina In 2023

This past week, South Carolina's football players began classes for the spring semester. They opened their arms to eleven early enrollees from the portion of the Gamecocks' 2023 recruiting class that signed the dotted line during the early national signing day.

This means that all of these players will immediately be able to participate in the winter strength and conditioning program and will also participate in the team's spring practice period that begins in March and runs through mid-April.

Out of the eleven early enrollees, which three could have the best chance to start this upcoming season?

Markee Anderson

In recent memory, Anderson is part of one of the best high school offensive line hauls for South Carolina. In terms of who the most college-ready lineman is out of the bunch, the argument can easily be made for Palmetto state native.

Markee played both on the interior and exterior of Dorman High School's offensive line, has consistently violent hands that are well placed on opposing defenders, and a nasty mean streak that teams would like to possess rather than go against.

Combine this with his size and a head start in the Gamecocks' offensive system, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Anderson start this fall.

Grayson "Pup" Howard

Pup Howard has only participated in a few practices so far and is already someone who's just different, according to the coaching staff. Howard is a throwback-type linebacker due to his downhill play style, showcased primarily in rush defense.

Grayson is an intelligent second-level defender who's excellent at diagnosing plays and getting to the ball carrier by sifting past blockers and exploding through gaps.

Coming from a family with a military background, Pup possesses maturity far beyond his years, so his belief in playing for a more significant cause could make him prime to be an immediate leader of the Gamecock defense.

Desmond Umeozulu or Monteque Rhames

Despite the veterans at the position, it wouldn't be a shock to see Desmond Umeozulu or Monteque Rhames starting on the defensive line this fall. Umeozulu brings length, athleticism, and advanced technique that could push any incumbent veterans or potential additions at the edge position.

Rhames makes his presence felt more so in rush defense, pairing his naturally strong upper body with his field awareness to close off his area of the field. He could be a starter at the weakside defensive end position if given extra time.

