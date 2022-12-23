Coaches Excited About Grayson Howard

Inside linebacker Grayson Howard began visiting South Carolina in the summer of 2021 and became a fixture on campus from that moment to when he committed to head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks' football program back in June.

Many view him as one of the most complete linebacker prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle due to his channeled aggression, size, and ability to cover space on the field.

One other trait that describes Howard, both on and off the field, is loyal, something that he made abundantly clear to Shane Beamer over a recent text message, according to what the head coach said at his press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"When I told you guys last week about a text message that I got from a recruit saying 'we want people in this program that would die for this university,' that was Pup."

While some would say that this remark is a bit extreme, what this statement conveys in a general sense is the sacrifice that Howard believes the players and coaches should make for the good of the program, something he probably gets from the military background his father possesses.

In representing the football program, Beamer believes he has been and will continue to be a great ambassador.

"His ability as a player speaks for itself, but you guys are going to love him as you get to know him. He did a great job of recruiting these other guys… [and] he's going to make our program better from day one."

Defensive coordinator Clayton White said that they clicked the first time they met. While Howard will have to play catch up with the playbook throughout bowl practice, he and the rest of the defensive coaching staff will be able to better gauge his physical and athletic traits during the next couple of weeks.

Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo made no bones about what he thinks of Howard at his press conference, explaining that Howard is mature beyond his years in multiple ways and is the kind of player you want in your program.

"He's a man now… we're trying to recruit personalities and character, and guys that are fun to be around. I actually said to Pup this morning, 'By the end of spring practice, you'll be teaching me.'"

Based on this early feedback, the Gamecocks' front seven will be in good hands for years to come, with Howard roaming the middle.

