South Carolina Native Trajan Jeffcoat Enters The Transfer Portal

Whenever coaching staffs are scouring the transfer portal, there are typically a few different reasons why specific prospects will land an offer. They fit a position of need, they have a relationship with a coach from their high school recruitment, they've played under one of the coaches, or they're from the area where the school is located.

For South Carolina, Missouri defensive end and newly minted portal entry Trajan Jeffcoat not only fit multiple criteria that the staff is looking for but could be a chance for the Gamecocks to right a perceived wrong in the eyes of natives from the palmetto state.

Back in the 2018 recruiting cycle, Jeffcoat, who at the time was playing just 20 minutes up from Williams-Brice Stadium at Irmo High School, was putting up a banner senior season. He racked up 13 sacks with an additional 23 quarterback hurries, which led to him participating in the 2017 Shrine Bowl.

Despite his proximity and the clear FBS level pass rushing skills he showcased, Trajan never received an offer from South Carolina. He would go to Missouri, one of only two power five programs to dispense an offer to him throughout the process.

The lack of interest from other P5 programs, particularly those from his home state, clearly fueled a fire in Jeffcoat. In his first three seasons as a Tiger, Jeffcoat totaled 17 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, including a sophomore campaign that saw Jeffcoat make first-team All-SEC.

Jeffcoat only had 20 tackles this past season, including two tackles for loss and just one sack. One can assume that he was unhappy with his lack of production in a senior season that should've possibly propelled him into an NFL career.

The Gamecocks have a significant need for experienced edge rushers. They lost starters Jordan Burch and Gilber Edmond to the portal. Jordan Strachan's status is up in the air, and Monteque Rhames and Desmond Umeozulu are just freshmen.

Trajan Jeffcoat's entry into the portal could be the godsend that head coach Shane Beamer and the coaching staff needed, as Jeffcoat would not only get the chance to come home, but he would also fill a gaping hole in Clayton White's defense and would likely be a starter in the 2023 season.

