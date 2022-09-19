Kickoff Time for South Carolina vs SC State Announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to kickoff against the Charlotte 49ers this coming Saturday at 7:30 PM EDT, which marks the second late-night kickoff the Gamecocks will have this season. With the other two matchups having been noon eastern kicks, the SC State matchup would serve as a tiebreaker as far as kickoff times were concerned.

On Monday afternoon, the Gamecock Football Twitter account released information regarding when the game would start. Gamecock nation will need some bucket hats, sunglasses, and water as the game will kick off at noon on the first day of October!

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will be taking on the Aggies of North Carolina A&T the week before their matchup against the Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have started the season 1-1 after an impressive 2021 campaign, winning the MEAC conference championship while defeating Deion Sander's Jackson State Tigers in the Celebration Bowl.

These next two weeks serve as an opportunity for South Carolina to correct their issues. Their last seven games feature five ranked opponents; things only get tougher from here, so they must take advantage of these opportunities.

