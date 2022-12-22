Gamecocks Offensive Line Reloading With 2023 Signees

No matter what changes in the game of football, some things remain the same, and in terms of offense, you have to stockpile multiple high-level players in the trenches. When you're a team like South Carolina, who's getting ready to lose potentially over 140 starts collectively from the offensive line, this necessity becomes even more imperative.

South Carolina has more than fulfilled this need in this cycle, as Markee Anderson, Trovon Baugh, Oluwatosin Babalade, and Jatavius Shivers all officially signed with the Gamecocks today.

Without question, the crown jewel of this group is Anderson, who is considered by some recruiting service websites to be the best prospect committed to the Gamecocks in this cycle.

This win was impressive in a multitude of ways, as South Carolina's plucked the Dorman product from the Clemson Tigers' proverbial backyard and fended off a strong late push from Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels to secure Anderson's pledge.

Anderson is an explosive and versatile college-ready lineman who could immediately push for a starting spot in 2023.

Baugh was the first lineman to jump on board in this class and never once wavered in the process, despite receiving interest from schools like North Carolina, Georgia, Florida State, and others. Baugh is someone who once engaged on a defender rarely loses the battle, and with his upfield speed and nasty mean streak, he could make an impact in a year or two with some refinement.

Shivers is the most underrated guy of this group, as he quietly garnered interest from multiple recognizable programs in 2022, like Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and others. Shivers is a force at right tackle due to his incredible length and speed combined with his elite hand placement and high motor. Shivers could be a recruit people look back on and proclaim as the steal of the class.

Babalade is a prospect where physical and athletic traits stand out at the left tackle position. Babalade can seamlessly move laterally in pass protection, much like Baugh has bear paws for hands, making life difficult for opposing defenders.

While his consistency with his hand placement and leverage in run blocking needs some work, Babalade projects to be a player who won't have to wait a few years before seeing the field.

With their collective size, skillset, and mentality, this group of Gamecocks could be one of the big reasons South Carolina takes a step forward over the next several seasons.

