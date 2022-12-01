Markee Anderson's Throwback Style Translates

Carolina's coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting cycle to shore up the trenches. All good programs start up front, which head coach Shane Beamer and company have taken to heart.

The crown jewel of their efforts was offensive tackle Markee Anderson. He hails from Roebuck, South Carolina, a ninety-minute drive from Columbia. While he plays tackle in high school, Anderson has versatility and likely kicks inside in college.

Scouts are enamored with offensive linemen who win with flair and technique, which become essential the further you move up the ladder. However, the bottom line is you must win your rep.

Anderson brings a bruising style to the field, finishing through the whistle and routinely putting defenders on their backs. It's evident that he wants to take the resolve out of defenders, and you can see the wear and tear he puts on them.

While he may not have the athleticism to kick slide out and consistently protect the edge, Anderson can pull around from the interior. His high school frequently put him on the interior to pin and pull, proving he could.

There also isn't any loafing on tape. Sometimes offensive linemen tend to take plays off as a result of fatigue. Anderson works hard each snap, taking the same approach and staying violent for four quarters.

Dorman High School would occasionally ask him to combo block upfield so he could disengage and attack the second level. Running backs would follow Anderson through holes, and he became an elite lead blocker.

Anderson found ways to improve in space, where some offensive linemen look lost. He uses sound footwork and spatial awareness to find the nearest man and flatten them, making him an asset in the screen game.

There may be some penalty issues to begin, as he tends to work a little too hard. However, it's better to tell someone to pull back their aggressiveness than having to demand more effort.

Anderson is a player who will come in and immediately change the complexion of the offensive line room. He is a hard worker that makes everyone around him better, even if he isn't getting significant snaps.

